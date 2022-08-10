Field of Dreams Game Returns Thursday Night to Iowa

After an amazing debut last season that drew the eye of audiences near and far, the MLB Field of Dreams game returns Thursday night to the historic site in Iowa.

Dyersville, Iowa, a town of less than 5,000 normally, will be flooded with tourists and baseball fanatics for what will surely be another great night of America's pastime.

Last season, the New York Yankees took on the Chicago White Sox in the first ever professional game at the location, with the White Sox winning in dramatic fashion.

On Thursday, two other historic franchises will do battle at the site, as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs.

Both teams are in need of some magic this season, as both teams have identical 44-65 records entering Wednesday's contests.

Both teams will be wearing retro uniforms for the big contest as well:

The Cubs and Reds are both scheduled to wear custom uniforms inspired by ones from the early 20th century. The Cubs' uniforms are based on their 1929 uniforms, and the Reds' uniforms are based on the team's 1919 uniforms.

First pitch is set for 6:15 central, and the game can be viewed on FOX.

The pictures, stories, and special moments from last year will be hard to beat, but count me in as an enthusiastic viewer once again.

