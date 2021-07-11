Novak Djokovic Continues His Historic Run At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic continues his historic run chasing the calendar-year Grand Slam with his win today at Wimbledon. If completed he will be the first player since Steffi Graff, who accomplished the feat in 1988. Djokovic won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 over Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic is now one win away from completing the calendar-year Grand Slam. It will go down in New York at the US Open; however, this is not the only part of history Djokovic is chasing. He also tied Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer today with 20 Grand Slam Titles. That means a lot is riding on the US Open for Djokovic. In one fell swoop, it is possible that Djokovic can be the all-time Grand Slam Title leader and complete the calendar-year Grand Slam. It is also possible that Djokovic can add Olympic gold to his resume before the US Open as well; however, he has not confirmed yet whether he is competing in the Olympics.

