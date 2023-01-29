Huether Family Match Pointe Announces Big Expansion

There are so many more tennis options in the Sioux Falls area than a decade ago and one of the biggest contibuting factors to that is the Huether Family Match Pointe on the Sanford Sports Complex.

Even though they currently have numerous indoor courts, they are at capacity for a lot of their programs and court availability.

Here is the press release from the Huether Family Match Pointe on the upcoming plans.

For more information on the Huether Family Match Pointe you can visit their website as well.

SIOUX FALLS – Huether Family Match Pointe announced its plans to break ground on a 4-court facility expansion on Friday. Groundbreaking is projected for April 1, 2023, growing the facility to a 10-court indoor tennis center, making it one of the premier tennis facilities in the region.

The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed by October 1, 2023, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility and will include pickleball courts. This added space will allow Match Pointe to increase its tennis and pickleball programming offerings and will bring additional tournaments to the city.

“This is a game-changer for us and the tennis community in Sioux Falls,” said Match Pointe Executive Director Mark Vellek. “We currently host 14 tournaments per year all the way from entry level tournaments up to national tournaments and the NSIC Championships. This added space not only allows us to run more tournaments, but will also allow us to run uninterrupted programming during tournaments and college matches.”

Match Pointe has more than 500 junior tennis players that participate in lessons each year along with more than 200 adult players that play in leagues and participate in lessons. There are also more than 100 pickleball players that utilize the facility. Last year, more than 900 players from 31 different states competed in Match Pointe tournaments.

“This expansion will allow us to provide tennis opportunities for more kids and will create more programming for our adult tennis players and for the pickleball community,” Vellek said. “Both tennis and pickleball have seen significant growth nationwide the past few years so to add this indoor space for both sports will be a great thing for the community.”

Fundraising for the project began in the summer of 2021 and the organization reached its fundraising goal this past Fall. Funds were raised from the local tennis and business communities.