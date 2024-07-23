Andy Murray To Retire After Paris Games

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray announced he will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics, bringing an end to his 19-year career.


Murray, 37, withdrew from the Wimbledon singles championship earlier this month after failing to recover in time from a spinal cyst procedure. However, he did manage to bid farewell to the All England Club with a doubles match alongside his brother, Jamie, before receiving an on-court tribute. 

 

Murray had previously said he would not play this season's hard-court swing, meaning his final chance to play would come at Roland Garros at the Olympics. On Tuesday, he confirmed this will be his final appearance.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament," Murray wrote on X. "Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"


The draw for the tennis tournament will take place Thursday, when Murray will learn who his first opponent will be. He is scheduled to play in the men's singles tournament, as well as the doubles competition alongside Dan Evans. 

 

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, having won back-to-back titles at London 2012 and Rio 2016, each bookending the most successful period of his career.


Murray's triumph at London 2012, where he won in the final with a straight-sets victory over Roger Federer, was his first major title. He followed it up by lifting his first Grand Slam title a month later, this time beating Novak Djokovic.

