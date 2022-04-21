The 2022 Men's and Women's tennis seasons in the Summit League are wrapping up and the seeds are set for the Championship tournament.

This year's festivities will be from April 22-23 at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Neb.

This will mark the second time in league history that the Neb-Omaha Mavericks have hosted these events.

Here is the press release from the Summit League for the 2022 Men's Championship Tennis Tournament with the matchups.

Matchups

Men's Semifinal | Friday, April 22nd

M1: (1) Denver vs. (4) Illinois State | 3 p.m. CT

M2: (2) Drake vs. (3) North Dakota | 6 p.m. CT

Men's Championship | Saturday, April 23rd

M3: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2 | 3 p.m. CT

Here is the press release from the Summit League for the 2022 Women's Tennis Championship Tournament with the matchups.

Matchups

Women's Semifinals | Friday, April 22nd

M1: (2) Oral Roberts vs. (3) South Dakota | 9 a.m. CT

M2: (1) Denver vs. (4) Omaha | 12 p.m. CT

Women's Championship | Saturday, April 23rd

M3: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner | 12 p.m. CT

For more information on the Summit League Tennis Championships, the teams involved or other sports within the Summit League, you can visit their website.

