Seeds Set for Men&#8217;s and Women&#8217;s Summit League Tennis Championships

Seeds Set for Men’s and Women’s Summit League Tennis Championships

The Summit League

The 2022 Men's and Women's tennis seasons in the Summit League are wrapping up and the seeds are set for the Championship tournament.

Get our free mobile app

This year's festivities will be from April 22-23 at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Neb.

This will mark the second time in league history that the Neb-Omaha Mavericks have hosted these events.

Here is the press release from the Summit League for the 2022 Men's Championship Tennis Tournament with the matchups.

Matchups
Men's Semifinal | Friday, April 22nd
M1: (1) Denver vs. (4) Illinois State | 3 p.m. CT
M2: (2) Drake vs. (3) North Dakota | 6 p.m. CT

Men's Championship | Saturday, April 23rd
M3: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2 | 3 p.m. CT

Here is the press release from the Summit League for the 2022 Women's Tennis Championship Tournament with the matchups.

Matchups
Women's Semifinals | Friday, April 22nd
M1: (2) Oral Roberts vs. (3) South Dakota | 9 a.m. CT
M2: (1) Denver vs. (4) Omaha | 12 p.m. CT

Women's Championship | Saturday, April 23rd
M3: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner | 12 p.m. CT

For more information on the Summit League Tennis Championships, the teams involved or other sports within the Summit League, you can visit their website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Best Bars in Sioux Falls

There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?

This is a difficult decision just because there are so many great local options. Luckily, our friends at Yelp identified the top ten bars in Sioux Falls thanks to numerous reviews on each establishment.

The next time it's your turn to select a bar for a night out on the town, be sure to visit one of these ten bars highly reviewed by Yelp.

Filed Under: Summit League, Tennis
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top