The Summit League Volleyball Tournament begins in Brookings on Sunday, as six programs duke it out for the title.

South Dakota State, undefeated in conference play and the #1 seed, plays host to the tournament which runs Sunday through Tuesday at First Bank & Trust Arena in Brookings.

As fate would have it, our other in-state Summit League squad, USD, is the #2 seed, and could meet the Jacks in the finale on Tuesday evening.

Here's a look at this year's bracket:

Here's more on the tournament per The Summit League:

The 2025 Summit League Volleyball Championship will take place November 23-25 at First Bank & Trust Arena in Brookings, S.D. The top six teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the championship. The winner of the Summit League Championship receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Spectator Information: Parking: Spectators may park in Lot 159 which is directly east of First Bank & Trust Arena.

which is directly east of First Bank & Trust Arena. Entrances: Spectators should enter through the main SE Entrance to First Bank & Trust Arena - just off Jackrabbit Ave.

Merchandise: Summit League Volleyball Championship merchandise can be purchased online here. Orders are due by Tuesday, December 9th. 2025 Summit League Volleyball Championship – Ticket Information:

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, November 12 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Purchase tickets HERE. General Admission Single Day Ticket - $10

Lower Reserved Single Day Ticket - $15

Courtside Single Day Ticket - $20

Club Single Day Ticket - $20

Summit League Student Single Session - $5 (only available on-site) Broadcast:

A live high-definition video stream will be available for all tournament matches. All quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship matches will air on the Midco Sports Plus/Summit League Network app. Streams on the Midco Sports Plus/Summit League Network app require a subscription. The subscription cost is $9.99 per month.

Top-seeded SDSU enters the tournament at 22-3 with a 16-match winning streak. 2nd-seeded USD is 20-8, finished 12-4 in conference, and have won 8 of their last 9.

Source: The Summit League