The South Dakota Women's basketball program endured a ton of change this offseason, and the results thus far have been nothing short of great.

USD is off to a 4-0 start as of Thursday night and just picked up one of their biggest wins in quite some time.

South Dakota held a lead through much of the contest at Kansas State last night but had to rally late to secure the big win.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A three-pointer from senior Patience Williams with one second remaining lifted South Dakota over Receiving Votes Kansas State 72-71 Thursday evening in Manhattan, Kansas.



After a timeout with just under nine seconds left, the Coyotes took the ball and got it to freshman point guard Alyssa Bartlett . She drove towards the basket, turned around, found an open Williams who buried the shot with just over a second left to put the Coyotes up. After a defensive stop and time expires, the Coyotes picked up their first Power Conference victory since the 2022 NCAA Tournament.



Five Coyotes scored in double figures for the first time since December of 2024 (vs Mount Marty). Freshman Tori Schlagel set a career-high with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Josie Hill added 13 points, including a career-high three three-pointers. Jenna Hopp and Angelina Robles added 11 points each and Molly Joyce 10 points.



South Dakota led after the first and second quarters. Tori Schlagel put the Coyotes on her back in the first quarter, racking up eight points on 3-4 shooting. It was Josie Hill's turn in the second quarter, scoring 10 of USD's 18 points in the quarter, including two three-pointers. In the first half, USD forced 12 Kansas State turnovers and scored 13 points off them.

The only quarter Kansas State won was the third, outscoring USD 25-13. Kansas State hit two of their three triples in the game in the quarter and made 10 free throws.

Coyotes recovered in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kansas State 25-18. South Dakota converted 47.1% from the field, including going 4-for-6 from three. Jenna Hopp and Tori Schlagel totaled seven points each in the quarter. The Yotes grabbed four offensive rebounds in the quarter.

The Coyote defense was on point in the game, holding the Wildcats to 38.3% shooting from the field and 20% from three. South Dakota forced 19 turnovers and blocked four shots. Jenna Hopp blocked a career best three shots and tied a career best three steals.

Jenna Hopp had the rare double-double, totaling 11 points and drawing 10 fouls. She had half of the team's steals and three of the team's four steals. She also grabbed six rebounds.

It's USD's first win over Kansas State (0-5 in five previous games) and it's head coach Carrie Eighmey 's first win over a Power 4 conference opponent. USD's last P-4 win was over Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota is back in action Sunday at Idaho State. The game is set to tip at 3 p.m. central.

