Numerous Bridge Inspections Coming to Sioux Falls
All this week, crews from the City of Sioux Falls will be traveling throughout the city to check up on the structural integrity of a number of bridges.
The regularly scheduled bi-annual inspections will be performed by crews using a snooper truck.
During each inspection, temporary lane closures will be in effect.
The inspection schedule (weather permitting):
Monday, June 6
• Russell Street Bridges over the Big Sioux River
Tuesday, June 7
• 10th Street Bridge Downtown over the railroad tracks
Wednesday, June 8
• Cliff Avenue Bridge south of I-229 over the Big Sioux River
• Bahnson Avenue Bridge north of Rice Street over the Big Sioux River
Thursday, June 9
• Minnesota Avenue Bridge by the Sioux Falls Regional Airport over the Big Sioux River
• Benson Road Bridge east of Minnesota Avenue over the Big Sioux River
Friday, June 10
• Cliff Avenue Bridge south of 10th Street over the Big Sioux River
• 41st Street Bridge by O’Gorman High School over the Big Sioux River
• 12th Street Bridge west of Grange Avenue over the railroad tracks