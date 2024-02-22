Penn State 3 Free Throws Sinks Illinois
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- — While Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center might hold three times as many fans as the program’s rickety old Rec Hall, the nearly 100-year-old facility was at its atmospheric best Wednesday night — at No. 12 Illinois' expense.
HUSKIES DOMINATE IN LATEST AP TOP 25
Rhoades leapt into bleachers stands to celebrate with family. His players were mobbed by their fans and classmates who reveled in the rare chance to storm Rec Hall’s old court.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, I’m just a super proud coach tonight,” Rhoades said. “I’m just really, really proud of our guys.”
Nick Kern Jr. scored a career-high 22 points, and Hicks and Qudus Wahab added 13 apiece to help Penn State (13-14, 7-9 Big Ten) overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half. The Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Nittany Lions were able to find their rhythm in spurts and finally sustained it over the final 10 minutes. Kern showed off his scoring ability with a big second half and the Nittany Lions will need more of that from him after leading scorer Kanye Clary was booted off the team this month.
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski