Powerball Grows to $575 Million After No Winner Monday

No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $575 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The one-time cash payout would be $409.3 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 2-13-32-33-48, Powerball: 22.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.

The estimated jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing is $244 million.

