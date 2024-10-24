30 Powerful Images That Soothe Your Happy Place

30 Powerful Images That Soothe Your Happy Place

Canva

It could be a sign, a sound, a smell, something you touched that instantly pulls you away from the present. And, now you're smiling.

Canva
loading...

When you find yourself sad, disgusted, or lost, and need a special pick-me-up then tap on one these images that will take you instantly to your happy place.

30 Powerful Images That Soothe Your Happy Place

How many will you identify with?

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

 

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House

Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Photo Gallery, Things that make you happy
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls