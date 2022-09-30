REO Speedwagon Coming to South Dakota in 2023

With a stack of gold and platinum albums to their credit, rockers REO Speedwagon is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Pre-Sale: Thursday, October 6 from 10AM - 10PM PASSWORD: LIVEITUP

Public On-Sale: Friday, October 7 at 10 AM

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, IL, and named their new band after the light truck they rode to gigs hopping from small gigs just to get their name out. It worked, as fans quickly realized that there was much more going on here than your average college party band. By the early 70's they formed a sub

stantial rock movement in the Midwest. The fame rose quickly for Kevin Cronin and his crew. They received platinum status for 'Riding the Storm Out' and set the stage for 1980's explosive 'Hi Infidelity.'

