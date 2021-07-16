With a stack of gold and platinum albums to their credit, rockers REO Speedwagon with special guests The Steel Woods are coming to the Washington Pavilion on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10:00 AM but a special presale offer is available on Thursday (7/22) from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM using the promo code REO21. Get your tickets to REO Speedwagon and the Steel Woods here. Tickets start at $36.50 plus tax and fees.

This incredible show for downtown Sioux Falls is a must-see and you'll probably want to jump on opening day ticket sales as this will be a very popular concert.

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, IL, and named their new band after the light truck they rode to gigs hopping from small gigs just to get their name out. It worked, as fans quickly realized there was much more going on here than your average college party band. By the early 70's they formed a substantial rock movement in the Midwest. The fame rose quickly for Kevin Cronin and his crew. They received platinum status for 'Riding the Storm Out' and set the stage for 1980's explosive 'Hi Infidelity.'

The Steel Woods are part hard-edged southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, and their 3rd album All of Your Stones was released in May.