Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Launches New Video Marketing Studio
As the demand for video content continues to grow, a Sioux Falls marketing team is building a new, permanent video production studio.
Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has dominated radio marketing in South Dakota for decades, now they're expanding their expertise in getting local businesses in front of potential customers.
"Now, as consumers are moving away from traditional TV to streaming services, we are amping up our video production resources..."
"We’ve been known for creating strategies and building brands for businesses since the early 90’s using mostly radio and TV," said Chad Jacobs, Director of Sales and Strategy Development at Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls. "Now, as consumers are moving away from traditional TV to streaming services, we are amping up our video production resources. We can target consumers no matter what program they are watching through video marketing."
"These videos can also be targeted through social platforms like Facebook and Instagram targeting consumers for our clients," Jacobs added.
Results Townsquare Media has run digital marketing campaigns across the United States and into Canada. The new video production studio will allow them to expand this service to continue helping their clients grow their businesses.
