As the demand for video content continues to grow, a Sioux Falls marketing team is building a new, permanent video production studio.

Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has dominated radio marketing in South Dakota for decades, now they're expanding their expertise in getting local businesses in front of potential customers.

"Now, as consumers are moving away from traditional TV to streaming services, we are amping up our video production resources..."

Results Townsquare Media Video Studio The in-house video studio is taking shape at Results Townsquare Media at 5100 S. Tennis Ln in Sioux Falls. loading...

"We’ve been known for creating strategies and building brands for businesses since the early 90’s using mostly radio and TV," said Chad Jacobs, Director of Sales and Strategy Development at Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls. "Now, as consumers are moving away from traditional TV to streaming services, we are amping up our video production resources. We can target consumers no matter what program they are watching through video marketing."

"These videos can also be targeted through social platforms like Facebook and Instagram targeting consumers for our clients," Jacobs added.

Results Townsquare Media has run digital marketing campaigns across the United States and into Canada. The new video production studio will allow them to expand this service to continue helping their clients grow their businesses.

"Our team is currently working with a major mobile phone service provider that is expanding its retail footprint into 70 new locations across the US," Jacobs said, "We can help small local businesses be where the consumers are, as well as work with national accounts because of the power of our network placing across North America."

If you love digital marketing and have local and regional digital marketing sales experience Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls wants to talk to you about a senior account executive position.

For a confidential interview, call our Director of Sales and Strategy Development, Chad Jacobs. His Direct Line is 605-373-6344.

Results Townsquare Media – Sioux Falls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

