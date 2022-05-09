Road Closure Coming to Northwest Sioux Falls

Beginning next week, drivers in Northwest Sioux Falls will need to find an alternative route to one of the area's busiest north-south thoroughfares.

The City of Sioux Falls has announced a temporary closure of North Westport Avenue for some utility work.

Starting Tuesday, May 17, North Westport Avenue will be closed between West Sencore Drive and West Cherry Hill Drive.

Lidel Construction will be working on utilities. The project is expected to be completed in two days.

A detour will be provided during the closure.

