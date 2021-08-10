Rock Valley, Iowa Man Arrested Twice in Two Days

You know it is not your weekend when you get arrested on both days of the weekend.

According to NWestIowa.com, that is what happened to a 39-year-old Rock Valley, Ia., man last month.

The first arrest of Jose Concepcion Garcia occurred on Saturday, July 24 at around 10:25 am when a Lyon County Sheriff deputy noticed him along the side of 240th Street east of Inwood. The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol and conducted a breath test which Garcia failed. He was hauled off to the county jail in Rock Rapids and subsequently posted bail.

The next day, Sunday, July 25, the Lyon County Sheriff's office got a call of a man sitting in a grove of trees south of Larchwood. Turns out this was also Mr. Garcia. He was found to be in possession of a meth pipe that tested positive for meth and was arrested for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drug charge aside, Mr. Garcia's first arrest is silly. Iowa is the only state in the region that makes being intoxicated in public a crime. And states that do make it that way usually have other elements to the crime such as causing a disturbance or harm to another person or some other type. In fact, the laws around intoxication in Iowa are so ridiculous that is in fact illegal to "simulate public intoxication." That's right, it is unlawful to pretend to be drunk.