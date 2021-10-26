Scare Your Kids For A Good Cause At Sioux Falls Haunted Car Wash

How about bonding with your kid by scaring the pants off 'em for a good cause!? The Silverstar Car Wash at 57th Street & Marion Avenue in Sioux Falls is transforming their wash into a Carnival of Screams!

The really cool part is that this is a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota.

This event that started in 2019 has become an annual Halloween event in the Sioux Falls area. You can expect to see lots of freaky clowns shaking cars, trying to open up car doors, screaming, and haunting the heck out of the carwash.

The cost is $18 for a Platinum Plus Wash. Members get in FREE.

Feeding South Dakota Chief Executive Officer Lori Dykstra says, “kids love all the colors and everything going on at the carwash so why not have some fun and make it haunted!? There will be live people inside the carwash as you go through. You'll be getting scared for a good cause.”

The event raised over $3,100 last year and provided nearly 10,000 meals for families in need.

Dykstra explained that Feeding South Dakota “Does boxes every month so families can come to one of our mobile distribution sites around Sioux Falls and be able to pick up 75-pounds of food. That is frozen foods, perishable foods, fresh produce, and other foods each month for their family.”

Silverstar’s Haunted Car Wash is scaring folks from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30 at the 57th & Marion location only.

