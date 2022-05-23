See Inside Minnesota’s First 5 Star Hotel
Four Seasons Minneapolis is set to open in a matter of days. With 37 stories, an indoor and outdoor pool, world-class restaurants, and incredible views of the Minneapolis skyline; this hotel is the epitome of luxury.
Here's an exclusive look inside the first 5 Star Hotel in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
Get our free mobile app
First 5 Star Hotel In Minnesota
120 Year Old Minnesota Bridge Still In Use And Freaking Amazing
Minnesota known as the land of 10,000 lakes has one of the most unique old bridges still in use today. The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth Minnesota is what they call a span-drive configuration movable lift bridge.