See Inside Minnesota’s First 5 Star Hotel

Credit: WCCO via YouTube

Four Seasons Minneapolis is set to open in a matter of days. With 37 stories, an indoor and outdoor pool, world-class restaurants, and incredible views of the Minneapolis skyline; this hotel is the epitome of luxury.

Here's an exclusive look inside the first 5 Star Hotel in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

First 5 Star Hotel In Minnesota

