Seton Hall Rallies, Tops Indiana State to Win NIT Title
INDIANAPOLIS -- Dre Davis scored on a layup with 16 seconds left Thursday night to cap Seton Hall's decisive late run, giving the Pirates a 79-77 victory over Indiana State and their first NIT championship since 1953.
Dawes was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player as coach Shaheen Holloway had another successful postseason run in Indianapolis. He led Saint Peter's into the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 with wins over Kentucky and Murray State two years ago before returning to his alma mater.
Isaiah Swope scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Sycamores (32-7), who fell one win short of claiming their first national postseason title since the 1950 NAIA championship.
Indiana State had three chances to win it in the final 8.4 seconds, but Swope had two 3s blocked and Ryan Conwell's desperation 3 from 35 feet came up short.
