Sioux Falls Family Finally Home after Florida Flight Delays

A dream Florida vacation for one Sioux Falls turned into a nightmare as they struggled for three days to get home from the Sunshine State.

The Hix family had just completed a week-long stay when they and thousands of other travelers were greeted last Friday (March 11) with flight cancellations at Orlando International Airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, the scrubbed flights were due to a combination of severe weather and a larger than normal number of passengers during spring break.

More than 200 flights were canceled over the weekend.

KCAU-TV in Sioux City featured the family's story this week:

The family was able to return home today (Tuesday).

