Hot and Sticky – Sioux Falls Under a Heat Advisory Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of eastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls Monday afternoon and evening (July 18).

Hot temperatures and high humidity are in the forecast for Monday. Be prepared, the heat may cause heat illnesses to occur.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

TIPS: What is Heat Stroke and How to Prevent it?

Get our free mobile app

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 319 PM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 NEZ013-014-SDZ038>040-050-052>071-180430- /O.NEW.KFSD.HT.Y.0006.220718T1800Z-220719T0100Z/ Dixon-Dakota-Beadle-Kingsbury-Brookings-Gregory-Jerauld-Sanborn- Miner-Lake-Moody-Brule-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook-Minnehaha- Charles Mix-Douglas-Hutchinson-Turner-Lincoln-Bon Homme-Yankton- Clay-Union- 319 PM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up 99 to 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.