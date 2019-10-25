Prescription Drug & Vaping Devices Take-Back Day

Most of us have some type of medication in our bathroom cabinet. It could be over-the-counter products leftover from that cold you were suffering through this past winter. Although looking at the forecast winter isn't giving up. This weekend you have the opportunity to purge your home from unused medications and prescriptions.

This Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Where do you take your old meds? Just choose your city here.

According to the Get Smart About Drugs website, for the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

By the numbers, the April 2019 Take-Back Day brought in 937,443 pounds (468.72 tons) of unused or expired prescription medication. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 11,816,393 pounds.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.