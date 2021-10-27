Sioux Falls Is One of the Worst Cities for Witches in America
With Halloween rapidly approaching, we find ourselves inundated with images of black cats, jack-o-lanterns, spider webs, ghosts, and witches.
But there's a big difference between the cartoonish version of witches with their broomsticks and pointed hats and the real-life witches who live among us every day.
When it comes to the ideal place to practice witchcraft in America, how does Sioux Falls rate among the 200 biggest cities in the country?
Not very well.
According to the latest numbers from Lawn Love, South Dakota's largest city just barely escaped the bottom ten this year, checking in at number 183 overall.
Cities were ranked in three main categories: Covens, Health, Supplies, and Spirituality.
Covens deals with a cities' number of Witch, Wiccan, Pagan, and Magick Groups and even factors in Witch Facebook Groups.
In this category, Sioux Falls actually had its best showing - 93rd in the nation.
The Health category includes things like Reiki Healers, Naturopathic/Holistic Establishments, Herbalists, and Yoga Classes.
Sioux Falls dropped to number 155 here.
Things continued to spiral downward in the Supplies category, where Sioux Falls was 161st when it comes to Spiritual Shops, Gemstone and Mineral Shops, Herb and Spice Shops, Candle Stores, and something called a Metaphysical Supply Store.
The data showed that Sioux Falls is actually tied for dead last in the nation for Metaphysical Supply Stores with Brownsville, Texas; Newport News, New Jersey; Jackson, Mississippi, and Springfield, Massachusetts.
The city's worst showing came in the Spirituality category, as Sioux Falls showed up in the bottom ten at number 192.
This score was a composite of the number of Unitarian Universalist Congregations, Cemeteries, Astrology Classes, Astrologers, Tarot Readers, Supernatural Readings, and Psychics.
WORST CITIES FOR WITCHES
- Laredo, Texas
- Moreno Valley, California
- Lubbock, Texas
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Amarillo, Texas
- Brownsville, Texas
- Toledo, Ohio
- Olathe, Kansas
- Enterprise, Nevada
- Sunrise Manor, Nevada
BEST CITIES FOR WITCHES
- New York, New York
- Los Angeles, California
- Pasadena, California
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- San Francisco, California
- Orange, California
- Hollywood, Florida
- Seattle, Washington
- Torrance, California
- Fullerton, California