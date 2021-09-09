Sioux Falls Man Arrested Torching Tree and Trying To Burn Bush

A Sioux Falls Man was arrested for torching a tree and trying to burn a bush with hand sanitizer.

Around 9:15 pm on Wednesday evening, a couple of people called the Sioux Falls Police Department saying they thought a tree was on fire around the 2800 block of Westlake Drive.

The Sioux Falls Fire Department arrived to tend to the tree fire and surmised that it did not start naturally. An accelerant was used to start the tree on fire and a gas can was found nearby.

According to Sioux Falls, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens the SFFD believed that 30-year-old Daniel Aaron Brisbin of Sioux Falls used a gas can to pour some gas around the tree then lit the gas and canon fire.

Brisbin then went inside an open business in the 2500 block of Westlake Drive and allegedly stole a bottle of hand sanitizer that he took outside and tried to use to start a bush on fire. That didn't work.

Brisbin was arrested on 3 separate charges including Reckless Burning, 3rd Degree Burglary, and Intentional Damage to Property.

When Brisbin was asked why he was starting the fires he didn't have much to say.

Clemens stated that it didn't appear any substantiate damage was done to the tree or the bush.