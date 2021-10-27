Sioux Falls Metro Among Most Dangerous In The U.S. For COVID-19
As of Wednesday, Oct. 26 South Dakota has seen 2,228 COVID-19 deaths. There are currently 5,392 active cases in the state with 193 hospitalized.
New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise nationwide. The United States has the highest number of COVID-related deaths of any country with more than 683,000 reported.
With more and more people getting together in large groups officials believe pandemic numbers could keep climbing.
On Tuesday 247wallst.com reported that the Sioux Falls, South Dakota metro area of Minnehaha County, Lincoln County, Turner County, had the 22nd highest rate of the 383 metro areas tracked.
As of September 28, there were 18,120.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Sioux Falls residents
Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.
Nationwide in the United States, there are 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 people reported.
In the Sioux Falls metro area Minnehaha County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases with 18,657.6 cases per 100,000 people reported as of September 28.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 information as of Oct. 26, South Dakota has seen:
- 132,468 total Confirmed Cases
- 20,853 Total Probable Cases
- 7,785 people Ever Hospitalized.
Everyone ages 12 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sanford Health in Sioux Falls posted that, "the FDA and CDC recommended that certain individuals who received Moderna and J&J vaccines may receive a booster dose.
Starting on Monday, Oct. 25, patients who received Moderna or J&J vaccines can schedule their booster shot via My Sanford Chart or by calling 877-701-0779."