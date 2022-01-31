Sioux Falls Radio Host Shares Her Surprise COVID Story

It's been quite the year so far. We are only a month into 2022, and one Sioux Falls radio announcer feels like a year has already gone by. One week, it's a car accident, and the next week...it's a positive COVID test.

The radio announcer I'm referring to is me! After almost two years of running away from the COVID-19 virus, it finally caught me. The perplexing part is it's truly a mystery how I contracted the virus.

Christine's COVID-19 Adventure

There have been countless stories about how people have succumbed to COVID either by attending large gatherings, traveling on airplanes, or simply going to the grocery store. My COVID story has nothing to do with traveling or visiting places around the Sioux Empire. All I did last week was go to the studio and then come straight home. In fact, I began exhibiting COVID symptoms rather suddenly.

I was preparing to leave for church this past Saturday when I began feeling a bit congested. For the heck of it, I decided to take one of my rapid tests. Worst case scenario? The test would come back positive.

To my surprise, the test came back with two red lines...this situation was not looking very promising. I took a second test to double-check and that test indicated positive as well. I was in complete shock.

So just in case you were wondering why I'm not hanging out with my radio partner Andy Gott on KXRB this week, now you know why. I am in great spirits, and overall, I'm feeling pretty good. I just feel like I have a horrible head cold.

The lesson here is to take care of yourself and stay home when you are feeling sick. I’d like to think I have a strong immune system thanks to my workout routine and eating habits. I rarely do get sick, but sometimes it happens.

If you need me, I'll be catching up on some much-needed sleep and working from my lovely home office. Keep Andy in line for me!

