South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.

Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported.

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019 and are now over 100,000 a year.

South Dakota is by far one of the states with the lowest number of overdose deaths, however, what is parcular, states like California (10,458) and Texas (4,833) saw 1% and 5% increases respectively. Any way you look at it, the numbers are staggering.

State, Overdose deaths in the last year, % change in overdose deaths:

Alaska 256 44%

New Hampshire 467 26%

Idaho 360 24%

South Dakota 95 22%

Vermont 253 21%

Kansas 670 20%

Maine 633 20%

Montana 195 20%

Washington 2,267 20%

There are several agencies in South Dakota where you can get the help you need: