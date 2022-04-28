South Dakota, Minnesota Air Travelers REAL-ID Deadline

Remember traveling before the COVID-19 pandemic? Going through airport security was still cumbersome with having to remove your belt, your shoes, and everything from your pockets. Plus, have a body scan.

Airlines Cancel Thousands Of Flights As Omicron Cases Surge Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Then, two years ago the Coronavirus disrupted travel even more. Travelers were required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, and be sandwiched in among hundreds of passengers giving you the stink eye wondering if you are infected but traveling anyway.

Fast-forward to 2022. In a release by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline.

If you thought it was this year, no need to worry. That announcement came one year ago to extend the deadline.

The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is May 3, 2023. That includes South Dakota and Minnesota.

Many state licensing agencies extended the deadline for renewing expiring licenses due to a widespread shift to appointment-only scheduling protocols during the pandemic that has significantly limited states’ capacity to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Travelers should know there have been significant changes over the last couple of years and the TSA continues to post updates on its website. If you fly frequently the new Pre-Check process should be looked into - no need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, or light jackets.

Flying out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport the four airlines that have the Pre-Check process are Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.

One fine-print note states, that TSA uses unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, throughout the airport. All travelers will be screened, and no individual is guaranteed expedited screening.

