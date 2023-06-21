When traveling by air there are many regulations that need to be followed before you even board your flight. For frequent travelers some things become habit. But, the most traveled individual can slip and forget what to do, and what NOT to do.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been quite vocal in things that are not allowed on an aircraft. Pretty sure we can all agree that firearms top the list. Anything that can be considered a weapon will get flagged. Try and pass through security with something in that category and you may be subject to that little room off the side of the concourse.

According to the TSA, 6.542 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags in 262 airports in 2022. That's the highest number since 2010. Of those firearms, 88% were loaded.

Before we take a look at some of the most flagged items, let's see how to properly transport a firearm when you travel by air.

The firearm must be unloaded. A firearm must be checked while in a hard-sided case. The hard-sided case must have a lock. Secure all lock points. Only the owner should have a key to the hard-sided case. You must declare the firearm/ammunition at the ticket counter for checked baggage.

All ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage but may be transported in checked baggage.

HOW TO SECURE YOUR FIREARM FOR AIR TRAVEL

"I forgot it was in there!"

