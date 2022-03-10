How to Get More Free Covid Tests
Pandemic restrictions are easing, and we are cautiously stepping into the "after" if there is such a thing. We really didn't appreciate the "before" in my opinion and we all despised the "during".
Scientists are telling us that we may have to start treating COVID-19 and all of its nasty variants like we treat a cold or the flu. That is the period of time where we begin moving toward referring to it as an illness that is endemic.
Thankfully we now have vaccinations for prevention, and treatments for people who get Covid. Anytime a treatment for a virus is discovered, it's a big deal. Because (with a few exceptions) most viruses remain untreatable.
Viruses hide in human cells so it is difficult to treat a virus without causing more harm to the creature in which it has taken up residence. That, plus the fact that there are so many strains of so many viruses from Covid, to Ebola, to colds, measles, and beyond.
To stay on the safe side, because people, (children, in particular, ), are still getting Covid, a lot of us have stocked up on the tests. Now you can get a few more for yourself, and your family and they are free.
Just place your second order at covidtests.gov. You will receive another four individual tests.
Here are a few things you should know about the tests you'll receive:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR (polymerase chain reaction)
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
For more information just go to covidtests.gov.
