South Dakota Has Seen One of the Biggest COVID Population Bumps

There have been a lot of negative numbers thrown around in the last couple of years during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But for some places like South Dakota, there have been a few silver linings in the midst of the outbreak.

24/7 Wall St. says the Mount Rushmore State is one of the states that have seen the biggest population upticks since COVID first hit in March of 2020.

They looked at the one-year population change from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and found that South Dakota's population went from 887,099 in July of 2020 to 895,376 in July of 2021. That's an increase of more than 8,000 people, or a little less than one percent.

That's the tenth biggest population jump in America during that time.

STATES WITH BIGGEST COVID POPULATION BUMPS

Idaho (+2.9%) Utah (+1.7%) Montana (+1.7%) Arizona (+1.4%) South Carolina (+1.2%) Delaware (+1/2%) Texas (+1.1%) Florida (+1.0%) Nevada (+1.0%) South Dakota (0.9%)

In all 31 states have seen some population expansion during the pandemic.

Densely populated states like New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland saw some of the biggest population losses over the past two years.

