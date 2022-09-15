Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents.

That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America.

But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there is a bit of a population boom underway.

Get our free mobile app

Research from Redfin on the 'Fastest Growing Cities in Iowa' shows that five cities in the state have increased their populations by three percent or more over the past five years.

One has seen a big influx of new residents.

The population of Ankeny, just North of Des Moines, has swelled by an amazing 13 percent since 2017 to 70,300.

That makes it the sixth largest city in the state.

IOWA'S OTHER FASTEST GROWING CITIES (2022 population)

West Des Moines: +6% (69,800)

Urbandale: +5% (46,000)

Sioux City: +4% (85,600)

Cedar Rapids: +3% (136,500)

The population data comes from the United States Census Bureau.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Standing in Three States at One Time: