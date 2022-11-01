Sioux Falls Is on the List of America’s Fastest-Growing Cities

If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait 30 years or so.

A new look at population trends in America has South Dakota's largest city expanding by more than 50 percent by the year 2060.

To determine the 40 cities that will have the fastest population growth over the next few decades, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed current data and population projections data from Woods & Poole Economics.

What the numbers showed was that the population of Sioux Falls, which currently sits at 285,652 people will grow to 438,427 in the next 38 years. That's an increase of 53.5 percent.

That's 15th highest on the list.

As for the cities projected to grow the fastest by 2060, two are expected to see their populations double, while three more will increase by more than 90 percent.

FASTEST GROWING U.S. CITIES (2002-2060)

The Villages, Florida: +223.2% St. George, Utah: +118.1% Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas: +97.4% Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida: +92.0% Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada: +90.5% Greeley, Colorado: +89.0% Bend, Oregon: +83.6% Provo-Orem, Utah: +82.7% Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina: +81.9% Port St. Lucie, Florida: +80.1%

Overall, the population of the United States is moving away from the Northeast and Midwest to the South and Southwest.

From 2010 through 2020, the nation's population increased by 7.4%, but in states like Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Utah, the population grew at about double the pace.

