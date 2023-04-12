There are numerous reasons to consider a move, whether it be cheaper taxes, more bang for your buck, or just it being time for a personal change.

Cheapism.com listed the 'most underrated' town to move to in every state recently, with one East River town in South Dakota taking home the top spot.

No, it's not Sioux Falls, but it's close.

Get our free mobile app

Folks have been flooding into Sioux Falls of late, but it's one of the Sioux Empire's neighbors that drew the praise: Harrisburg.

Here's what the Cheapism article had to say about the home of the Tigers:

South Dakota: Harrisburg

Home to 5,700 people, Harrisburg is a stone's throw from the largest city in South Dakota — but it's steeped in small-town amenities. The schools are excellent at all levels, so you'll feel comfortable dropping the kids off there if you commute into Sioux Falls for work. That commute will be even breezier thanks to a reconstructed highway connecting the big city directly to Harrisburg.

They aren't wrong. Harrisburg has a ton of amenities and continues to grow at a rapid pace along with the rest of our area. In addition, per the 2020 census on Wikipedia, Harrisburg is up to an estimated population of 6,732 now.

Check out the article and see what other cities close by took home the 'most underrated' moniker. Should you decide it's time for a change, you might get inspired by some of the hot spots across our great country.

Source: Cheapism.com - MSN and Harrisburg, SD Wikipedia