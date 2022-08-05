Which Iowa Cities Have Some of the Youngest Populations in U.S.?
As a nation, we're getting older in the United States.
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age in America is the highest it's ever been - 38.2 years of age. That's up nearly ten years from the numbers in the 1970s.
But at least two Iowa cities are bucking that trend.
On the 24/7 Wall St list of the American Cities With the Youngest Populations, Iowa's two biggest college towns were in the top 50.
The median age in Ames is 23.5 years - which is the 21st lowest in America.
The city of 66,361 has the 29th lowest percentage of citizens under the age of 18 (15.8%) and the tenth highest percentage of its population enrolled in college (43.4%).
Ames is home to Iowa State University.
Iowa City is the 49th youngest city in America.
The home of the University of Iowa has a median age of 26.3 years.
Ames (population 75,849) has the 29th highest percentage of its population enrolled in college (34.4%).
Three U.S. cities actually have median ages below 20.
CITIES WITH THE YOUNGEST POPULATIONS (median age)
- Kiryas Joel, New York (14.1)
- Lakewood, New Jersey (16.8)
- Eagle Mountain, Utah (19)
- University (Orange County), Florida (20.8)
- East Lansing, Michigan (21.4)
- Amherst Town, Massachusetts (21.4)
- State College, Pennsylvania (21.5)
- West Lafayette, Indiana (21.6)
- College Park, Maryland (21.7)
- Blacksburg, Virginia (21.8)
The average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s.
Experts say falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration during COVID have accelerated the aging of the population.