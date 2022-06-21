South Dakota Is Home to Some of the Smallest Families in America

The word family means so many things to so many people.

It can be the source of our greatest joy and our biggest frustrations all at the same time.

Families also come in all kinds of different forms, but when it comes to the number of people in the average family, South Dakota has some of the smallest in America.

Recently, 24/7 Wall St. looked at the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine where the smallest, and largest, families are in the United States.

What they uncovered was that the average family in the nation consisted of just 2.6 people.

In South Dakota, we're slightly below that, tied with West Virginia and Ohio at just under two-and-half people on average to a family. That's the seventh smallest in America.

The Mount Rushmore State is in the top half (22nd overall) among states that have households with one or more people under the age of 18 (29.4%).

STATES WITH SMALLEST AVERAGE FAMILY SIZE

Maine

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 23.9% — the lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 23.9% — the lowest

Vermont

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 24.3% — 2nd lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 24.3% — 2nd lowest

North Dakota

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% — 17th lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% — 17th lowest

Montana

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 25.2% — 3rd lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 25.2% — 3rd lowest

Wisconsin

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.9% — 10th lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.9% — 10th lowest

Iowa

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% — 23rd lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% — 23rd lowest

West Virginia

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.6% — 8th lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.6% — 8th lowest

Ohio

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% — 17th lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% — 17th lowest

South Dakota

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% — 22nd highest

Pennsylvania

> Average household size: 2.42 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.1% — 11th lowest

In terms of the largest average family size in America, only one state averages more than three people in a household - Utah. The Beehive State also has the highest percentage of households with one or more people under the age of 18 (39.5%).

STATES WITH LARGEST AVERAGE FAMILY SIZE

Utah

> Average household size: 3.08

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 39.5% — the highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 39.5% — the highest

Hawaii

> Average household size: 2.95

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% — 23rd lowest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% — 23rd lowest

California

> Average household size: 2.94

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33.1% — 3rd highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33.1% — 3rd highest

Texas

> Average household size: 2.84

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 35.7% — 2nd highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 35.7% — 2nd highest

Alaska

> Average household size: 2.79

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33% — 4th highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33% — 4th highest

Georgia

> Average household size: 2.69

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.1% — 6th highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.1% — 6th highest

Idaho

> Average household size: 2.68

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.2% — 5th highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.2% — 5th highest

Arizona

> Average household size: 2.67

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% — 22nd highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% — 22nd highest

Nevada

> Average household size: 2.66 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.5% — 20th highest

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.5% — 20th highest

Florida

> Average household size: 2.66 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 25.8% — 4th lowest

