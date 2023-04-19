Most of us have some type of medication in our bathroom cabinet. It could be over-the-counter products left over from that cold you was suffering through this past winter. This weekend you have the opportunity to purge your home of unused medications and prescriptions.

This Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Where do you take your old meds? Just choose your city here.

According to the Get Smart About Drugs website, for the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations during Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

In October of 2022, communities across the country demonstrated their continued support for DEA’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

