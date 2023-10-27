Time to empty out your purse, the bathroom closet, the kitchen cabinets, and your underwear drawer! We're on the hunt for old prescription medication.

Saturday, October 28 is National Prescription Take-Back Day.

Canva Canva loading...

As told to SDPB, Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff says disposing of old medication the correct way is important.

“We encourage you to bring unused, unwanted, or outdated prescription drugs you might have at home and to deposit them, no questions asked, in a secure drop box where they will be safely disposed of. This small measure may prevent drug abuse. For this, we thank you,” said Althoff.

Most of us have some type of medication in our bathroom cabinet. It could be over-the-counter products left over from that cold you were suffering through this past winter. Or, meds that have expired.

Yes, we are putting fall on the shelf for another season.

You have the opportunity to purge your home of unused medications and prescriptions.

Get our free mobile app

WHERE DO I TAKE OLD PRESCRIPTIONS?

When you have scoured the house for old meds, ask yourself, "Where do I take old prescriptions?" Just choose your city here.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Get Smart About Drugs website, the DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations during Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed before drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Get our free mobile app

HOW DID ALL THIS START?

In October of 2022, communities across the country demonstrated their continued support for DEA’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.