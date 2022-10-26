Fall Season Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Weekend

If you have a bunch of expired or unused medications in your home, you certainly don't have to wait until Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to take your stuff to a disposal site. But as a reminder that day is this Saturday, October 29th.

According to the 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, among the 9.5 million people that misused opioids in the past year, 9.3 were misusing prescription pain relievers. With the increasing danger of fake pills and fentanyl laced pills, keeping any pills off the street, and off the illegal market, takes on added importance- -South Dakota Department of Social Services

Taking medication not prescribed to you or taking expired medication can be very dangerous to you, your kids, and even your pets, should they happen to get into it.

The best idea is always to get it out of the house. If that option isn't available to you, you can get DisposeRX packets for free just by filling out a form and submitting it to the Department of Social Services. You can also check the Federal Drug Administration's Flush List, to see if your medications can be flushed safely.

Here in Sioux Falls, you can take unused medications to any Hy-Vee or Lewis pharmacy, the Sioux Falls Police Department (320 4th Street), and many other locations.

See the full list of "take back" locations here.