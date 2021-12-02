Sioux Falls Online Shopping Fails
Sioux Falls Online Shopping Fails
MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
- Windsor Now Open At Empire Mall in Sioux Falls
- Offline by Aerie Now Open At Empire Mall
- Opening Day For Anthropologie At The Empire Mall
- Donate: 'Wishin’ Mission' for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn
2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020
Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants
It's the gift-giving season! Cyber Monday was this week and ever since the pandemic, people are doing more online shopping than ever before.
Because of all this, there must be a few shopping fails. You don't always know what you're getting when you order online.
For example, I recently ordered a sparkly Santa mask for a holiday party. Apparently, I was too distracted by the sparkle because I didn't realize it was a do-it-yourself mask (pictured above).
It was like a paint by number, except with tiny rhinestones I'm supposed to glue on myself. Nope. Ain't nobody got time for that. It was sent right back.
What online shopping fail have you had? We asked and you answered!
- Had to order a bag of rubber bands for work--just a regular old bag of rubber bands. When the bag came, it was full of GIANT rubber bands!! Can't use them for anything but office slingshots. They really hurt!
- Bought a new Christmas tree, it arrived and I started setting up the bottom layer and realized it's not pre-lit. It Immediately went back in the box and is getting returned.
- I was trying to surprise my niece by buying a new phone for her and I got all excited that I found one for a great deal, so I ordered it only for it to come and it was only the case! Needless to say, she still got a phone, but it was hilarious!
- I recently bought a case for my kids' iPad.... that was meant for a Samsung tablet. F word
- A friend's boyfriend ordered her a tiny reading room dollhouse thing... and it ended up being a kit! She is the least crafty person in the world, so I made it for her. Every single thing had to be made. Every book, every flower, even the chair had to be assembled and upholstered. Not what he thought he was ordering at all. Nope.
- My aunt-in-law ordered herself a new rug online. She was so excited because she got an AWESOME price on it. Well, when she got it in the mail... instead of being 10X12 FEET. It was 10X12 inches
- I ordered from Grubhub in Omaha. By the time I realized it the food was being delivered to my house and not my hotel since I didn't use my current location
- Saw a good deal of single-serve microwave popcorn. Wanted 5 boxes. Got 5 CASES. 24 in each case. Popcorn for years …
- My mom placed a Starbucks order while they were in their house in AZ. She ordered it at a Sioux Falls store that was saved as her favorite. Best call I got .. free coffee for me!!
- I was ordering groceries online for delivery and was surprised to find one small golfball-sized baby red potato instead of the giant 5lb bag I thought I was ordering. I was so confused and when I called the store they simply said "well ma'am, you ordered one. One potato. That's how our system is set up- it's per potato." So PSA people, the picture of the bag of potatoes does not actually mean one bag. And no, I wasn't paying attention to the price.
Well, I think the lesson we've learned here is we should shop local more!