Sioux Falls Online Shopping Fails

It's the gift-giving season! Cyber Monday was this week and ever since the pandemic, people are doing more online shopping than ever before.





Because of all this, there must be a few shopping fails. You don't always know what you're getting when you order online.





For example, I recently ordered a sparkly Santa mask for a holiday party. Apparently, I was too distracted by the sparkle because I didn't realize it was a do-it-yourself mask.





It was like a paint by number, except with tiny rhinestones I'm supposed to glue on myself. Nope. Ain't nobody got time for that. It was sent right back.





What online shopping fail have you had? We asked and you answered!





I think the lesson we've learned here is we should shop local more!



