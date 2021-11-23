Offline by Aerie Now Open At Empire Mall

Back in August, OFFLINE by Aerie announced there would be a Sioux Falls store before Thanksgiving, and they are making good on that promise.

OFFLINE by Aerie is now open in the Empire Mall!

The new retailer is located next to its sister store, Aerie and BoxLunch.

In a press release from James Payer II, Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Empire Mall, OFFLINE is described as follows, "OFFLINE is an activewear brand with a line of athleisure products that cater to everyday life, comfort and movement. OFFLINE, an expansion of Aerie’s popular athleisure collection, offers a large assortment of leggings, sports bras, tops, bike shorts, workout dresses and skirts designed for every body type. Their activewear is made with the softest, luxe fabrics using sustainable materials which supports their mission of moving towards more environmentally friendly practices."

OFFLINE by Aerie is part of the Aerie and American Eagle brands which means shoppers can use the Real Rewards Credit Card interchangeably at all three stores in the Empire Mall.

It's not just the credit card, the rewards program is also good at all of the brands under that umbrella.

OFFLINE by Aerie's opening is just one of many new stores opening recently at the Empire Mall. BoxLunch and Anthropologie have both opened in recent months.

The Empire Mall is the premier retail center and largest tourist destination in the state of South Dakota featuring 40+ unique retailers and restaurants found nowhere else in South Dakota.

