Sioux Falls Ready For a Temperature Plunge This Week?

As we're finally enjoying some sunshine and mild temperatures this week a cold front a set to roll in and give us a Oscar Awards type of slap in the face.

South Dakota residents are urged to get ready for a 40 - 50 degree plunge later this week. Thursday afternoon's high temperatures will be in the high 80s. Then, Saturday night's low could be in the 30s for the Sioux Falls area.

That same 50 degree drop will also happen in Denver - but in a few short hours. Denver could also see up to 4" of snow during this time.

Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, Minnesota, and South Dakota will all have at least one thing in common later this week: The wind. Expect windy conditions in all of these states.

We can thank a cold front brewing in the Rocky Mountains. Go home windy cold front, you're drunk.

