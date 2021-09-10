Sioux Falls to Commemorate 9/11 with ‘Step Up for Heroes’ Event

September 11, 2001, a day this country will never forget.

The horrors witnessed that day by the people of this country will be commemorated in many different ways on Saturday as the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A day when 2996 brave Americans lost their lives as a result of four different terrorist attacks on American soil.

One of the ways some people here in the Sioux Empire will be commemorating 9/11 this Saturday is by participating in the annual "Step Up For Heroes" event to be held at the Sioux Falls Events Center.

The Sioux Falls Step Up For Heroes challenge was created 7-years-ago to honor all the brave men and women who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attack on 9/11.

The event consists of a 110 story stair climb, along with a new challenge course this year to help illustrate the difficult conditions many people faced that day as they raced against time in an attempt to save lives.

Dakota News Now spoke with Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue Driver Luke Smidt who said, “It’s going to be a challenge for all sorts of people including things like running with some steps involved we’ll do some hose drags and hose carries throw some burpees in there and then a couple of other surprises.”

Helping to educate our children about that terrible day is another important mission of the Step Up For Heroes event.

Smidt told Dakota News Now, “Kids who grow up will maybe know this day just because their parents talk about it but teaching them the importance of what happened that day that there were so many that lost their lives and that we can do things to honor them.”

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also plans to set up a junior firefighter obstacle course on Saturday specially designed for children aged 12 and under. Organizers hope by including children in the event, it will help teach them more about 9/11.

If you and your family would like to participate in this year's Step Up For Heroes event on Saturday, registration begins at 7:00 AM at the Sioux Falls Events Center.

A special ceremony and memorial starts at 9:00 AM, and the stair climb itself will begin at 10:00 AM.

Dakota News Now reports proceeds from the event will go to help those who need assistance after a fire.

