Sioux Falls to Get New 425-Unit Apartment Complex on East Side

Sioux Falls continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the region. To help keep pace with the rapid growth from year to year, the city is continually looking for ways to add new housing for its many residents.

Sioux Falls took another step in that direction on Thursday when it broke ground on what will eventually become the largest stand-alone apartment complex in the city.

As Dakota News Now reports, work on the new PowderHaus Apartments complex got underway on Thursday (October 7). When completed, hundreds of people on the city's east side will be able to call this new 425-unit facility home.

Located near 41st Street and Veterans Parkway, PowderHaus Apartments will feature units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, and by the sounds of it, this new complex of apartments will be loaded with a long list of amenities.

Developers say people can expect to see things like; an arcade, golf simulator, two outdoor pools, rooftop patios, and fire pits. It's definitely a far cry from the three-room sod shanty-like apartment I was living in growing up in the '80s and early '90s. I thought I was putting on the ritz because my apartment complex had a community laundry room and garage units you could rent that cost extra.

PowderHaus Apartments is being developed by Talon Development. CEO Steve Boote told Dakota News Now, “I think everybody coming is indicative of the Sioux Falls growth and the growth in the midwest in general. Then the complexity and the desire to not live in homes. People are transitioning to being more mobile and that’s all part of it as well, on top of population growth. So we’re confident the market’s strong.”

The entire complex will not be fully completed until about three years from now. However, the first few units will be done in just over a year, and that's when the first residents will be allowed to move in.

