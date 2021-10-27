SkyWest to End Service in Pierre in 2022
SkyWest recently announced that they will be departing from Pierre, South Dakota for the last time on Monday, January 3, 2022, for the last time and ceasing operation on January 4.
According to a story released by KCCR in Pierre;
SkyWest Airlines has announced its final departure from Pierre Regional Airport. Airport Liaison to the Pierre City Commission Jamie Huizenga says Pierre will return to a single carrier serving the city early next year.
The Pierre City Commission noted that they were happy that SkyWest continued to travel through the bulk of the pheasant season. The story also noted that SkyWest will pull back to one flight per day starting December 1, 2021, through the remainder of the year.
Residents of Pierre have talked about having two carriers and having options. Most of the comments I've heard revolved around, the fact that with the additional carrier you had more options to plan trips and vacations. A trip from Pierre to Sioux Falls is about a 3 hour trip by car. By taking off from Pierre, residents could save time and in many cases money on business and pleasure travel.
With SkyWest serving Pierre, travelers, including hunters from around the nation were able to hunt and travel to South Dakota with more options in addition to United.
According to the Airport liaison to the Pierre City Commission, Jamie Huizenga the city of Pierre will return to a single carrier (United) serving the city.
