SkyWest to End Service in Pierre in 2022

SkyWest recently announced that they will be departing from Pierre, South Dakota for the last time on Monday, January 3, 2022, for the last time and ceasing operation on January 4.

According to a story released by KCCR in Pierre;

SkyWest Airlines has announced its final departure from Pierre Regional Airport. Airport Liaison to the Pierre City Commission Jamie Huizenga says Pierre will return to a single carrier serving the city early next year.

The Pierre City Commission noted that they were happy that SkyWest continued to travel through the bulk of the pheasant season. The story also noted that SkyWest will pull back to one flight per day starting December 1, 2021, through the remainder of the year.

Residents of Pierre have talked about having two carriers and having options. Most of the comments I've heard revolved around, the fact that with the additional carrier you had more options to plan trips and vacations. A trip from Pierre to Sioux Falls is about a 3 hour trip by car. By taking off from Pierre, residents could save time and in many cases money on business and pleasure travel.

With SkyWest serving Pierre, travelers, including hunters from around the nation were able to hunt and travel to South Dakota with more options in addition to United.

According to the Airport liaison to the Pierre City Commission, Jamie Huizenga the city of Pierre will return to a single carrier (United) serving the city.

Thank you for sharing this story with your Facebook and Twitter friends.

How about you? If you live in the central part of South Dakota how will the departure of SkyWay affect your life? If it does, we would love to hear from you in the comments below.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.