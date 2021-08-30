Someone in Yankton is $2 Million Richer Today

Somebody in Yankton is doing the happy dance today. The South Dakota Lottery says a player won $2 million in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers for the game's second prize. The player added the Power Play option which doubled the prize to $2 million. Good choice!

This win ties for the state's second-largest lottery win and is the first million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since 2013 so it was about time we had a big South Dakota winner.

Saturday's winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59. The Powerball was 26, the only number not matched. Had the winner matched all six numbers, they would have been the sole winner of $325,600,000 because there were no jackpot winners in Saturday's drawing. That would have been enough cash to claim the all-time top lottery win in state history. In 2009, a winner in Mission hit a $232,000,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials say that the winner should sign their ticket immediately, that's assuming they know they won. There are plenty of stories out there of people who win jackpots and have no idea until months later. I don't understand it either, but it happens all the time. Let's hope this winner is already in the process of claiming their prize.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee store on Broadway Ave in Yankton.