South Dakota Family Saved From House Fire by Their Dog

A South Dakota family is without a home but they are still alive thanks to their furry companion.

According to Dakota News Now, a home on the 1800 block of Vista Ridge Place in Pierre was burning at 11:00 pm on Tuesday night. The fire apparently started in the garage and was making its way through the house, consuming between a third and half of the house.

The occupants of the home, a family of four, told fire crews that it was the family dog that alerted the family of the fire.

Witnesses of the fire said they heard noises that sounded like explosions along with the fire. Firefighters on the scene also heard the same noises while on the scene.

The home is a total loss and the fire is still under investigation.

Of course, this isn't the first time a family pet, with keener senses than their human family members, has saved people from fire. In 2017, a Canadian cat bit its owner until it got up and noticed the fire that was endangering them.

In 2014, a pet pig in Indiana saved a family after it started squealing like mad and alerted them to a fire in the home.

