South Dakota Golf Association Deadlines Quickly Approaching

In South Dakota you have to take advantage of as many golf opportunities as you can while the weather is good and the SDGA offers a lot of events throughout the Summer.

For some of those upcoming events, the deadline is quickly approaching if you would like to participate.

Here is a list of the upcoming SDGA events that have deadlines this week.

SDGA Adult/Junior Championship - July 24 - Meadowbrook Golf Course - Final Entry Deadline: Thursday, July 14

SDGA Junior Championship - July 25-26 - Meadowbrook Golf Course - Final Entry Deadline: Friday, July 15

SDGA JUNIOR TOURNAMENTS

Southeast - Brandon GC - Wednesday, July 20 - FINAL DEADLINE: Thursday, July 14

Northeast - Lake Region GC, Arlington - Thursday, July 21 FINAL DEADLINE: Friday, July 15

West - Meadowbrook GC, Rapid City - Thursday, July 21 - FINAL DEADLINE: Friday, July 15

UPCOMING SDGA EARLY ENTRY DEADLINES:

SDGA Men's Senior (age 55+) and Pre-Senior (age 40+) Championship - August 20-21 - Willow Run Golf Course - Sioux Falls - EARLY ENTRY DEADLINE: Midnight on July 20 - Early Entry Fee - $120 (Save $20) - Final Entry Deadline: Wednesday, August 10

SDGA Two-Woman Championship (Championship, Mid-Am, & Senior) - July 30-31 - Hillsview Golf Course - Pierre - Final Entry Deadline: Wednesday, July 20

SDGA Amateur Championship (Men & Women) - August 5-7 - Lakeview Golf Course - Mitchell - Final Entry Deadline: Tuesday, July 26

For more information on the South Dakota Golf Association, to register for upcoming events and other news surrounding the golf world in South Dakota, you can visit their website.