What is South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa's Bucket List Restaurant?

Summer road trips can easily turn into summer food trips. Hit the road and eat your way across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska and discover the best of the best while checking them off your bucket list.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota

Let's begin in South Dakota where fried meat is a must. It doesn't get any better than Chislic. Cubed beef, lamb, pork or bison. Sometimes wild game. Marinated in a variety of spices and deep fried to medium rare with a sprinkle of salt and ranch dressing on the side. Not enough Um's in Yum for this tasty treat.

Christian Holman/Urban Chislic Christian Holman/Urban Chislic loading...

As LoveFood.com leads us to Sioux Falls for Urban Chislic, the small town of Freeman is the King of Chislic with at the Meridian Corner. Note to self: The 2024 South Dakota CHISLIC FESTIVAL is July 27.

Minnesota

Put on your big-boy pants for a trip to Matt's Bar in Minneapolis for the original Jucy Lucy. (Yes, spelled without an 'i'). The 35th and Cedar Avenue neighborhood hot spot is famous for this inside-out cheeseburger.

Dave Roberts TSM/Canva Dave Roberts TSM/Canva loading...

I remember my first visit. WOW! One Jucy Lucy and the entire fryer basket of fries.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Iowa

Facebook Facebook loading...

What is Iowa known for the most in the culinary world? Pork is the answer. This little piggy comes in the form of a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich found at Cliff’s Place in Manning.

Nebraska

In Nebraska's most populated city, one steakhouse stands above the rest. 801 Chophouse in the Paxton hotel is one of those 'over-the-top' restaurants that makes your dining experience a lasting memory. For USDA Prime and all the fixings, you will want to thank the chef personally.

Trip Advisor Trip Advisor loading...

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts