South Dakota Photographer’s Sandhill Crane Video Featured On CBS

South Dakota photographer Kevin Kjergaard's amazing video of the Sandhill Crane migration was featured on CBS Sunday Morning. It's incredible!

Each spring Sandhill Cranes migrate from the south through Nebraska and South Dakota as they head for their nesting grounds.

Over 1,000,000 Sandhill Cranes converge every year on the Platte River in central Nebraska as they migrate north to their nesting grounds in Canada and points north.

This last Sunday Sioux Falls Photographer Kevin Kjergaard was featured on CBS Sunday Morning's segment 'Do Nothing for Two Minutes'.

Kevin captured some wonderful footage from the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Grand Island, Nebraska.

I've personally made the trip about 5 hours southwest of Sioux Falls to witness this phenomenon first hand.

I will tell you it is an unforgettable experience. We had reserved spots in a blind at the Rowe Sanctuary.

We were there to watch as thousands of these majestic birds came into their evening nesting grounds on the Platte River.

It is something you have to be there to really understand.